Homicide investigation after man suffers from multiple gunshot wounds

ST. LOUIS – Police report a homicide in the 6900 block of Forest Hill Drive that happened around 11 pm on Friday, October 6, 2017.

According to police, they found the victim inside of a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, a 54-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not yet been identified.

This incident is currently being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).