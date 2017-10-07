× Missouri resident says governor blocked her for puke emoji

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ staff says the Republican’s popular Facebook and Twitter accounts are unofficial and therefore exempt from public records requests, including one seeking the number of users he’s blocked from seeing content on those accounts.

The Columbia Missourian reports Greitens’ office denied public records requests for the number of blocked users on the governor’s accounts and copies of his direct messages. Blocking users on Facebook and Twitter restricts their ability to see and interact with content on the blocked account.

Greitens’ attorney, Sarah Madden, says those accounts were made before Greitens’ January inauguration, making them unofficial and exempt from open-records laws.

Other elected officials have faced pushback for blocking followers. President Donald Trump was sued after blocking Twitter critics.