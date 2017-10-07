× Numerous shootings overnight in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There were multiple shootings that occurred in St. Louis late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

On Friday night around 11:50 pm a male victim of a shooting walked into an area hospital in stable condition. He said the shooting happened in the area of Rutger and Ohio.

A female in her early 30’s was shot in the right side of her body at Aubert and Fountain just after 6 am on Saturday. She was conscious and breathing. No suspect information.

At 3:40 am Saturday, a male was shot at E. Grand and 20th. He was not conscious but breathing.

Another shooting occurred at around 3:45 am when a male was shot at 17th and Cass. He was conscious and breathing.