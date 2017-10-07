Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. - St. Louis rapper "Nelly" has been arrested in Auburn, Washington. Fox 2 has gained a copy of the police report. Early Saturday morning, a woman called 911 claiming she had been sexually assaulted by Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. professionally known as Nelly. He performed Friday night at the White River Amphitheatre.

Police arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in a parking lot outside of Seattle.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch reports that Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by ``greed and vindictiveness.''

In a statement released to Page Six. “Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.” According to a promotional flyer, Nelly was scheduled to attend a four year anniversary party Friday night at the Aston Manor nightclub in Seattle. His next tour stop is at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre in Ridgefield, WA tonight to perform with Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane.

Auburn Police are investigating this incident.