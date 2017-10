Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As a way to thank veterans for their service, Dr. Allan Link, Founder of The DentaLink, is offering free dental care to veterans on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Each veteran can receive one free service, either a cleaning, extraction or filling. To reserve a spot for either the morning or afternoon, call (636) 253-2717.

For more information, visit: www.thedentalink.com