MoDOT digital message boards taking funnier approach

ST. LOUIS – Public service announcements on those electronic message boards along Missouri’s interstate highways are getting cheekier as time goes by.

The signs are mostly used to alert drivers to road closures, work zones and accidents, but since 2009 the Missouri Department of Transportation has also used them for reminders about safe driving.

At first, MoDOT stuck to the basics: Don’t drink and drive. Don’t litter.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that every month, two traffic engineers and two communications specialists brainstorm new messages for the roughly 250 digital message boards across the state.

Among the recent: “Did you run out of blinker fluid?” and “Eyes on the road: Head out of apps.”