Police ID man who died after being shot by officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Authorities have identified the St. Louis man who died after he was shot by officers earlier this month.

The confrontation happened in south St. Louis County on Oct. 1 when the man refused to drop a sword and gun he was holding. The man officers shot died on Friday.

St. Louis County Police said the man was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Lanflisi.

Authorities believe Lanflisi was attempting to commit suicide because he left a note written in marker on his bathroom mirror. And Lanflisi was the one who called police.