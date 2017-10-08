Teen fatally shot while playing with a gun in University City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – An investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teen in University City. In a press release from the University City Police Department, the teen was fatally wounded after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon around 1:45 pm.

Police say the 17-year-old teen was with 2 friends at a house in the 6600 block of Bartmer. While in the house, the victim and an 18-year-old male friend were playing with guns when one gun discharged shooting the victim in the face.

Officers were initially called to the scene for a sick case, but upon arrival found the victim lying on the ground in a vacant lot bleeding from the mouth suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.