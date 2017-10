Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD - The Rizzuto Show from 105.7 The Point is hosting the "Eat And Treat" on Saturday October 14, 2017, at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.

Bring the whole family for local food trucks, trick-or-treating, live music, giveaways, and more.

Tickets are $5 in advanced, and all proceeds will go to Kids Rock Cancer.

For more information, visit: www.1057ThePoint.com/EatandTreat