5-year-old drowns in Bethalto pool

BETHALTO, IL – The Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force is investigating the drowning death of 5-year-old Chance M. Shewmake that happened Saturday, October 7, 2017 around 8 pm.

The Bethalto Police Department responded to a 911 call just before 8 pm, when the child’s mother stated that she couldn’t locate her son.

Officers arriving on scene searched the property, locating the child submerged in a backyard pool.

Officers initiated CPR, which was continued as the child was rushed to Alton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has listed the death preliminarily as a drowning. Toxicology testing are being performed, with the results pending.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.