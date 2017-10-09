× Blues down Islanders 3-2 in shootout

NEW YORK (AP) _ Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored shootout goals to lift the St. Louis Blues over the New York Islanders 3-2 on Monday, the third straight win to start the season for the Blues.

Andrew Ladd and Anders Lee had scored for the Islanders in the third period to send the game into overtime, Lee’s goal comingat the 19-minute mark.

Tarasenko scored twice in the second period for the Blues, who were seemingly in control until Ladd scored for the home team at 13:04 of the third period to ruin Jake Allen’s shutout bid.

Allen, who made 40 saves, denied Jordan Eberle and Anthony Beauvillier in the shootout.

Tarasenko opened the scoring at 9:38 of the middle period after he spun past Leddy, then beat Thomas Greiss with a nifty backhand. Paul Statsny assisted.