Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's pumpkin picking season. Kris Clark, co-owner of the Boone's Crossing Farm Market and Pumpkin Patch, invites you to their new location at Taubman Prestige Outlet.

The family-friendly event features trick-or-treating, balloon art, airbrush tattoos, live pumpkin carvings and character appearances. They are open everyday now through Halloween.

Taubman Trick-or-Treat Spooktacular

Saturday, October 21 from 2-4 pm

For more information: taubmanprestigeoutlets.com - summitproduce.com