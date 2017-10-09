Controversy is brewing over mayor accused of trying to influence case against his son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO – A controversy is brewing over a mayor accused of having a personal agenda involving his son.

Many people are asking for Florissant Mayor Tom Schneider`s resignation.

According to the city’s council, Florissant City Prosecutor Mary Elizabeth Dorsey is alleging that Mayor Tom Schneider repeatedly asked her to fix his son`s case from 2009.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dorsey claims the mayor has numerous times attempted to get the case against his son, Paul, expunged.

Paul Schneider was 20 when he got picked up while a passenger in a car that had allegedly been out joy-riding and damaged a city street sign.

When Dorsey refused to comply, she claims the mayor demoted her to assistant city prosecutor.

In the letter to the council Dorsey asked if the council is going to take any action?

But on Wednesday night the council said that it has no investigative authority or power to address the case. The city council also went on to say that it cannot be involved in matters beyond its authority.

Some people took the podium expressing their concern regarding this case.

One woman said she just wants to express her disappointment in the mayor.

One man says that as an elected official the mayor must hold himself accountable and be transparent.

The mayor meanwhile tells Fox 2 it`s all a misunderstanding.

We reached out to Mary Elizabeth for a comment in this case, but have not yet received a response.