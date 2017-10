× Demonstrators mark 3rd anniversary of VonDerrit Myers death

ST. LOUIS, MO — Demonstrators hit the streets this weekend in south St. Louis. Sunday marked three years since the shooting death of 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers by an off duty officer working security in the neighborhood.

Police say Myers fired on the officer and was shot and killed after his gun jammed. Some have contended that Myers was unarmed.

A wrongful death suit in the shooting is still pending.