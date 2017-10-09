Is the St. Louis region paying too much to keep small governments alive?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – What would the St. Louis area look like if the city and county came back together?

Wednesday night that was one of the questions asked in Better Together town hall meeting.

Tonight, was the first task force meeting and what they are trying to do during these meeting is to ask the community what it would look like for St. Louis to become a prosperous first-class city.

There has been a lot of talk over if St. Louis city and county should merge and what it would look like if that happened.

Better Together is a grassroots project that looks at how the fragmentation is effecting the St. Louis region.

They are the ones responsible for this task force and some people are concerned that the task force already thinks that the best solution is a merger.

Task force member Dr. Will Ross says they have no preconceived destination, all they know is that the current status que isn`t working.

Ross says the city and county is spending way too much and over taxing people to keep small governments alive.

Some county residents worry that this is just a way to bail the city out of debt. Ross says that`s not true, and the city would still be responsible for all their finances.

Tonight’s meeting is one of a series of meetings that the task force hopes will create a few different paths based on the public feedback.