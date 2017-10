ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Jayson Tatum had a pre-season game Friday night in Philadelphia. But early Saturday morning, the Boston Celtics player was back home in St. Louis.

He partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis to collect donations for clubs in Houston and Florida, that were impacted by recent hurricanes. Herbert Hoover collected the most donations!

Tatum surprised the kids, posed for pictures and signed autographs.