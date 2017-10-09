× Margie’s Money Saver: Red & Green Dots – Premium Laser Projection Light at Staples

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Get ready for the holidays and save big on laser projection lights. Right now at Staples online, get this red and green dots premium laser projection light or red and green snowflakes and tree laser.

Both come with color isolation, speed control, timer and remote control.

This lists for as much as $59.99 but you get one for a fraction of the cost at $9.99. It’s only available online.

Check in store shipping to save even more.

To learn more visit: staples.com/Red-Green-Dots-Premium-Laser-Projection-Light-w-Color-Isolation-Speed-Control/product_2439143