× Missouri abortion lawsuit heading to state Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS – One of the nation’s strictest abortion laws will face the scrutiny of the Missouri Supreme Court after a state appeals court ruled in favor of an adherent of the Satanic Temple who challenged the law on religious grounds.

The Western District of the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled last week in favor of Mary Doe, an anonymous member of the Satanic Temple. The suit challenges Missouri’s abortion law that includes a mandatory three-day waiting period and requirements that a woman seeking an abortion read a booklet, view an ultrasound and hear the fetal heartbeat. It alleges those requirements violate religious freedom.

The appeals panel wrote in the ruling that the case “raises real and substantial constitutional claims.”