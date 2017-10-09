× Missouri woman gets 2 years for helping rob Iowa bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) _ A Missouri woman has been given two years in prison for helping rob a bank in eastern Iowa.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that Bridgette Durborow, of St. Peters, Missouri, had pleaded guilty to helping Peter Lundberg, of St. Ann, Missouri, rob a Bank of the West branch in Coralville on April 20. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Lundberg was arrested in Scott County about 45 minutes after the robbery. Officers who stopped a car that matched a description provided by witnesses found him and Durborow, who was driving. Durborow later told officers she knew Lundberg was robbing the bank.

Information from: KCRG-TV