New orders of Boeing JDAM kits keep work flowing into St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, MO - Boeing is already one of the largest employers in St. Charles County, now they're bringing more business to the region thanks to their Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits

Senator Bill Eigel of Missouri’s 23rd district said, “Several more JDAM kits have been ordered and it'll be $143 million of business and worth for the St. Charles community.

Boeing has been increasing production and will continue to do so as the United States military has boosted demand in the Middle East.

“They've been used in war on terror, used overseas, and were proud to support our troops overseas and folks over there,” said Eigel.

The St. Charles plant recently celebrated a milestone anniversary. They produced their 300,000th JDAM.

“The good news is the armed services have renewed those contracts to replenish military stocks and that work will be coming right here. It’s going to ensure that folks working in that facility right now will have work now and into the future.”

Senator Eigel also says this news continues a trend of business activity coming to St. Charles county.

“We're continuing to grow as a region and this is another piece of good news for everyone who lives here.”