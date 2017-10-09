Officer surprises students by leading cheer at football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO - A student resource officer surprised many fans by leading a cheer at Eureka High School's Homecoming football game. A clip of the cheer is going viral on the football team's Facebook page.

In the video Brett Grittini walks into the school spirit section called the "catpound" and appears to bump a student in the face with his elbow. He then takes off his hat, stretches, and says, "Ready." He then bends over and places his hands on the fence in front of him ands starts to shake his posterior. Students then join Grittini as he leads the cheer.

The Eureka Wildcats won the game against the Lindbergh Flyers 41-10.