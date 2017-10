Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lulu is a sweet, playful one-year-old terrier mix. She came to the Metro East Humane Society as an unclaimed stray from the local animal control.

She walks well on a leash and keeps her kennel clean.

If you are interested in learning more about Lulu, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

In addition, MEHS is offering $25 adoptions on all cats four months and older during the entire month of October.