Police release surveillance video of ‘persons of interest’ in St. Louis murder

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three persons of interest in connection to a murder. Ladareace Pool, 26, was found with several gunshot wounds in a parking lot on October 3, 2017. They released this surveillance video to help in their search for the suspects.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of Goodfellow Boulevard; that’s in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

Officers found the Pool, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Pool was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined two suspects were engaged in a struggle with Pool in the parking lot. The two suspects fled after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.