× St. Louis police investigating fatal fall from downtown hotel

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a fatal fall from the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. The incident happened around 7:15 pm Monday night.

Police say the male victim fell 32 stories to his death from the 360 Bar on top of the hotel.

Officers responding to the scene at Broadway and Walnut have not determined whether the man attempted to commit suicide or fell accidentally.

The incident remains under investigation.