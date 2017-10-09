The BackStoppers kick off annual membership campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Imagine going into work everyday knowing that there's a chance you could be killed or seriously injured. That's a reality for many in law enforcement. But what about their families, should the worst happen?

That's where BackStoppers comes in.

The BackStoppers kicked off its annual month-long membership drive Sunday, Oct. 1, to help support the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our safety. Their mission is to financially assist the families of first responders who die in the line of duty by paying off all debt, assuming financial obligations such as mortgage payments, taxes, providing health and dental insurance, and helping with the costs of elementary, secondary and college/vocational education.

Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers, shares more.

Membership is open to everyone. Annual dues range from $150 to $10,000 and are tax deductible.

To learn more visit: backstoppers.org/MEMBERSHIP/