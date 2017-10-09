The lifesaving treatment that saved a bicyclist’s life

ST. LOUIS, MO — When Mike Dailey had a terrible accident while riding down a steep hill with friends last year, doctors didn’t think he would make it. Dailey, an avid cyclist who always wore protective headwear, had a fractured skull (even though he was wearing a helmet), lung damage, broken ribs and other severe injuries.

His cardiac surgeon tried everything to save Dailey and was about to give up until he tried a new procedure. On this Pulse of St. Louis, we learn more about the treatment that saved Dailey’s life and what he is doing to inspire others.

Guests: Kim And Mike Dailey Dr. Akinobu Itoh Md, Phd, Assistant Professor of Cardiac Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine