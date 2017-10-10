× 2 arrested in Springfield man’s shooting death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Greene County officials have arrested a man and woman in a fatal shooting in Springfield.

The sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Tyler Rambo was found dead Saturday at a mobile home park southwest of Springfield. Investigators say he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the suspects _ both 24 _ were booked into the jail. The man is suspected of first-degree murder and the woman of second-degree murder.

A probable cause statement says the male suspect told police Rambo hadn’t paid some money he was owed.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader