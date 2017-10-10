Attorney General Hawley announces run for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. “We have to do all we can to win a better future for our country.”

Attorney General Josh Hawley has announced his decision to run for U.S. Senate in 2018. He will have a formal campaign kickoff next year.

“Erin and I have been thinking a lot about the future and the path our country is on,” Hawley said in a YouTube video. “But D.C. looks a lot like the past. Even after the last election, the career crowd in Washington keeps on doing the same old thing.”

Hawley says this wasn’t his plan but Missourians deserve a change. “Farmers are hurting. Healthcare costs and taxes just keep climbing.”

He says Claire McCaskill has turned her back on the people of Missouri and it’s time for a new direction.