× Chicago man charged with pushing man off subway platform

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago police say attempted murder charges have been filed against a man accused of pushing another man off a subway platform and onto the train tracks.

Chicago police on Tuesday morning said they arrested 34-year-old Chad Estep of Chicago on Monday. Estep also is charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor trespassing. Police say Estep pushed the 46-year-old man at a Chicago Transit Authority station in downtown Chicago between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Aug. 1.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tells the Chicago Tribune there’s no information the two men previously knew one another.

Estep was to appear at a bond court hearing later Tuesday. He didn’t have a listed phone number to pursue comment on his behalf.