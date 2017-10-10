Corn maze pays tribute to last year’s champion Chicago Cubs

SPRING GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ This may be the corniest idea yet offered to pay tribute to the Chicago Cubs.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports officials of the Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove have chosen last year’s World Series champs to be the subject for this year’s corn maze.

After the Cubs signed off on the idea, artists went to work creating an epic corn tapestry that features, among other things, the team’s logo and an image of the late and great Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray along with Caray’s catchphrase “Holy Cow.”

The 28-acre (11-hectare) maze will be open through late this month. But farm owner George Richardson says that anyone who misses it might have a chance to see it next year if the Cubs win the World Series this year.

___

Information from: Daily Herald