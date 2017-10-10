× County officials to vote on repealing Chicago-area soda tax

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cook County officials are expected to take a major step toward repealing a Chicago-area tax on sweetened beverages.

The county board’s finance committee is meeting Tuesday to vote on a measure to repeal the unpopular penny-per-ounce tax. Commissioner Sean Morrison said last week he has enough “yes” votes to eliminate the tax effective Dec. 1 and withstand any potential veto.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle cast the deciding vote to approve the tax. She argues it will make residents healthier and raise enough money to balance the county’s budget.

Preckwinkle has said without revenue from the tax the county will have to make deep cuts to spending on health care and public safety.

The repeal measure still would face a final vote before the board on Wednesday.