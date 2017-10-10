Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…WEDNESDAY…OCTOBER 11, 2017

The rain and storms are well east and northeast today…but the clouds wrapping around a potent low pressure over the Great Lakes. This is a shot of Fall coming in from the west/northwest…clouds and 60’s in the afternoon…low 50’s at night…partly sunny and mid 70’s on Thursday…then here we go again for Friday and Saturday…back into the 80’s…with another round of rain and storms Saturday night…the record on Saturday is 90 degrees from the 1800’s we will be close….cooler Sunday…Fall just can’t lock in.