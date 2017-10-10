Former Rams coach Dick Vermeil worried about fires in Napa Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil is also keeping close eye on the fires in California. He has a winery in Napa Valley where at least five have already been destroyed or seriously damaged.

Fox 2's Martin Kilcoyne talked with the Rams former coach about what’s happening in California.

When the fires started to ravage wine country, Vermeil picked up the phone, but nobody was answering. Power and phone lines were down.

From his home in Pennsylvania, Vermeil has since talked to his friends and employees, and the news is much better than it is for many of his colleagues.

Vermeil grew up in Calistoga, which is just north of Napa, where he was once head coach at Napa Junior College for one season.

Vermeil Wines have vineyards throughout the area and tasting rooms in both Napa and Calistoga. He said one employee suffered a minor injury while trying to help somebody else.