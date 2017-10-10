Grandel Theatre presents Evil Dead The Musical

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Halloween, a very popular holiday is three weeks from today. If you want to get into the spirit, see a fun show and don’t mind sitting in the “splatter zone” then we’ve got an event for you.

The Evil Dead The Musical is playing at the newly renovated Grandel Theatre. Trent Mills, who plays Ash and Saphire Demitro, who plays Cheryl joined us today to discuss the fabulous show.

Evil Dead The Musical

Grandel Theatre

3610 Grandel Square in Midtown

Playing thru October 22nd, 2017

Use promo code KTVI to save half-off

http://www.metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111

www.evildeadthemusical.com

By Marquise Middleton