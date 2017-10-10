Grandel Theatre presents Evil Dead The Musical

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Halloween, a very popular holiday is three weeks from today. If you want to get into the spirit, see a fun show and don’t mind sitting in the “splatter zone” then we’ve got an event for you.
The Evil Dead The Musical is playing at the newly renovated Grandel Theatre. Trent Mills, who plays Ash and Saphire Demitro, who plays Cheryl joined us today to discuss the fabulous show.
Evil Dead The Musical
Grandel Theatre
3610 Grandel Square in Midtown
Playing thru October 22nd, 2017
Use promo code KTVI to save half-off
http://www.metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111
www.evildeadthemusical.com
By Marquise Middleton