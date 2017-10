ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Recent studies found that 79% of homeowners know that poor indoor air quality can impact their health. So, how do you make sure the air inside your home is as healthy as it can be?

Today`s Homeowner television show host Danny Lipford and his daughter Chelsea Lipford Wolf, joined us from Birmingham, Alabama with easy tips to improve indoor air quality.

For information visit: TodaysHomeowner.com

By Marquise Middleton