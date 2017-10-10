Man charged with child abuse after child hospitalized with seizures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A man is charged with child abuse three years after a 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for seizures and doctors discovered broken bones.

According to court documents the abuse was happening at an apartment unit at 917 Goodfellow Blvd. in north St. Louis.

Nelson Clark, 35, is charged with abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents: Clark punched a 4-year-old boy between May 2014 and November 2014. At the time, the 4-year-old boy was brought to Cardinal Glennon Hospital for having multiple seizures without having a known seizure disorder. Doctors discovered several broken ribs broken shoulder blades and a joint tenderness in the upper chest area. The boy also had bruising all over his body. The injuries were in various stages of healing and had not been previously treated. Detectives interviewed the boy’s siblings who said Clark would punch the little boy in the stomach when he wet himself. The little boy also told A doctor that Clark would punch him when he didn't listen.

Child advocate with St. Louis Crisis Nursery say it should never get to this point.

"There is hope when you are experiencing a crisis situation, when you feel that you have no place else to turn, there is a place in your community and that's the St. Louis Crisis Nursery," said Dana Patton with St. Louis Crisis Nursery. "It provides a safe place for parents that have children birth to age 12 and we provide that overnight care and safety for those kids."

St. Louis Crisis Nursery has a 24-hour crisis hotline that you can call for help, 314-768-3101.