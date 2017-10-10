× Missouri cancels search for staff lobbyist

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri System says it is no longer looking for a staff lobbyist to replace employees who were laid off three months ago.

President Mun Choi said in a news release Tuesday that rather than hiring a lobbyist, he will work with campus chancellors and contract lobbyists to promote the university system’s legislative priorities.

The release did not explain why the search was canceled.

In late May, Choi eliminated most of the positions in the system’s University Relations office including three people who lobbied for the university system on the state and national level.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the university pays $10,500 a month for state lobbying to a Missouri firm led by Andy Blunt, son of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. The contract runs through June.

