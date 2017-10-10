× Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue over Missouri abortion law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing the state over a portion of Missouri’s new abortion law passed during the last legislative session.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the organizations seek to block a provision of the state law that requires a doctor who will perform the abortion to give information about the procedure to a woman 72 hours before it is done.

The organizations say the requirement would require women to make two tips to an abortion clinic, forcing some of them to drive hundreds of miles twice to fulfill the requirement. The lawsuit also argues that current procedures already give the same information to women seeking abortions.

Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office says it is reviewing the lawsuit but will “vigorously defend” the law.