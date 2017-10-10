× Southwest Airlines kicks off 72-hour sale with round trips for less than $100

ST. LOUIS, MO — Southwest Airlines is offering one-way fares as low as $49 during a 72-hour sale. The deals start Tuesday and is for flights on certain dates and includes restrictions, including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.

Travel in the U.S. is valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14. Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 7, and Jan. 16 to March 1. Low fares for international travel is available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, and Jan. 10 to March 2.

There are $79 one-way flights to Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Burbank, California; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Nashville, Tennessee; Ontario, California; Seattle; Spokane, Washington; and St. Louis.

From St. Louis, MO: