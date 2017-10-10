Southwest Airlines kicks off 72-hour sale with round trips for less than $100
ST. LOUIS, MO — Southwest Airlines is offering one-way fares as low as $49 during a 72-hour sale. The deals start Tuesday and is for flights on certain dates and includes restrictions, including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.
Travel in the U.S. is valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14. Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 7, and Jan. 16 to March 1. Low fares for international travel is available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, and Jan. 10 to March 2.
There are $79 one-way flights to Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Burbank, California; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Nashville, Tennessee; Ontario, California; Seattle; Spokane, Washington; and St. Louis.
See all of the destinations here
From St. Louis, MO:
- to Atlanta, GA – one-way starting at $78- or 4,272 pts
- to Austin, TX – one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Baltimore/Washington, MD one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Boston Logan, MA – one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Chicago (Midway), IL – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Cleveland, OH – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Columbus, OH – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Dallas (Love Field), TX – one-way starting at $79 or 4,339 pts
- to Denver, CO – one-way starting at $79 or 4,339 pts
- to Des Moines, IA one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Detroit, MI – one-way starting at $79 or 4,339 pts
- to Ft. Myers, FL – one-way starting at $127 or 7,554 pts
- to Houston (Hobby), TX – one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Kansas City, MO – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Las Vegas, NV – one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Little Rock, AR – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Los Angeles, CA – one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Nashville, TN one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to New Orleans, LA one-way starting at $79 or 4,339 pts
- to New York/Newark, NJ one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to New York (LaGuardia), NY one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Oakland, CA one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Oklahoma City, OK one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Omaha, NE one-way starting at $49 or 2,296 pts
- to Philadelphia, PA one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Phoenix, AZ one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Portland, OR one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Raleigh/Durham, NC one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to San Antonio, TX one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to San Diego, CA one-way starting at $127 or 7,554 pts
- to San Francisco, CA one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Seattle/Tacoma, WA one-way starting at $129 or 7,688 pts
- to Tampa, FL one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Tulsa, OK one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts
- to Washington (Reagan National), DC one-way starting at $99 or 5,679 pts
- to Wichita, KS one-way starting at $49 or 2,330 pts