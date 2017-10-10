× St. Louis trash truck struck by gunfire

ST. LOUIS – A garbage truck with the St. Louis Refuse Department was the target of gunfire Tuesday morning in north city.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Shreve and Calvin avenues; that’s in the Penrose neighborhood.

Three bullet holes could be seen in the front windshield.

A spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police are investigating the shooting.