St. Louisans say iconic Anheuser-Busch Eagle sign should be repaired

ST. LOUIS – There are new concerns about a St. Louis icon: The Anheuser-Busch “A and Eagle” sign along Highway 40.

It almost seems like the great bird has been wounded.

As thunderstorms rolled through Monday night and early Tuesday morning, people noticed the sign seemed broken.

They were certainly hoping it wouldn’t stay that way.

A thunderstorm dropped a power line over a highway ramp near the sign overnight.

An Ameren crew did have to shut off power from the closest transformer for repairs.

Still, by early Tuesday afternoon, the word “Budweiser” was lit in bright red again.

The eagle’s face was flashing, its wings were flapping.

Yet, it seemed like the golden “A” had more bulbs not working than working.

There was no word from AB INBEV Tuesday on whether the malfunctions were the result of storm damage or just wear and tear.

It really doesn’t seem to matter to those passing by. They just wanted the sign to be like it’d been since it went up in 1962 – more of a St. Louis “welcome” sign than an advertisement.

“The first time my boyfriend took me on that highway, that was a big deal,” said Elizabeth Matzek, who moved to St. Louis from Ohio two years ago. “It was nighttime. It’s cool because I don’t have big signs like that in Ohio.”

“You know you’re back in town when you see the lights…just like going out of town, you come back in and see the lights (and think) ‘oh, I’m back home’…just like the Arch, it’s part of St. Louis. Fix it,” said Anita Lawrence of St. Louis.

“If you have tourists driving on the highway, it stands out. Not only is it advertising, it’s just cool to look at it. Even little kids think it’s cool. I think it should be fixed,” Matzek said.

When INBEV took over Anheuser-Busch in 2008, the company committed to keeping the sign.

A spokeswoman said only that AB INBEV was aware of the issue with the sign and was actively working to resolve it. ​