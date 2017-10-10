× Story accuses Weinstein of raping 3 women

NEW YORK (AP) _Ben Affleck, a longtime collaborator of Harvey Weinstein, has tweeted a condemnation of the fallen movie mogul.

Affleck got his big break in Hollywood as a writer and actor in “Good Will Hunting,” which was produced by Weinstein’s former company Miramax Films. In a statement posted to Twitter, Affleck said he was sickened by the news.

Affleck writes, “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick.”

Earlier Tuesday, the New Yorker published an article that included allegations that Weinstein raped three women.

Affleck calls Weinstein’s behavior “completely unacceptable” and says he’s trying to figure out what he can do to prevent this from happening to others. He also says Hollywood needs to do a better job of protecting women.