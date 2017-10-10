Sunset Hills votes down redevelopment bills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, MO – A controversial redevelopment plan for part of the Sunset Hills area that was heavily damaged by a tornado in 2010, was voted down Tuesday night.

The Board of Aldermen voted 8-0 against the project which called for 15 attached, single-family homes to be built on West Watson Road, Court Drive and South Lindbergh Road.

That area is just more than two acres.

Developers said that the proposal would have provided excellent transitional land use.

But critics were concerned that it would’ve been too many homes for the size of the land.

“It is an emotional issue,” said Jacqueline Tyra, after she gave public comment, “I mean we bought this house when we got married, we had three children there and I love my neighborhood and I love my area so I want to support it.”

“It doesn’t fit with Sunset Hills and we are not wanting to rezone that property,” said Dee Baebler, Alderwoman for Ward 1.

“It’s residential and should remain residential. Our residents come first and we are fiscally sound. We are here to serve our residents and we are hearing their voice loud and clear.”

38.538942 -90.407341