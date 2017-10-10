‘This could be your town’ Joe Buck pitches St. Louis to Amazon

At least one celebrity is showing their support for St. Louis’ bid to be Amazon’s second headquarters. Sportscaster Joe Buck posted a video to Twitter Tuesday.

“I can’t think of a better place than St. Louis. Why? There is a strong business community here with over 20 fortune 1000 companies. It also has one of the fastest growing communities of tech and bio science startups.

There are tremendous transportation assets with light rail, an international airport, traditional railways, rivers, interstates, what have you.

What I love about it is that, it is just easy. Life is easy in St. Louis. You could go to any one of the usual suspects to pick for an Amazon headquarters. But, this could be your town. My God, we would love to have you.

St. Louis is a part of my DNA, my family’s DNA. I choose to call St. Louis my home. I hope you will too.”

As the deadline nears for proposals to be submitted for Amazon’s second headquarters location, St. Louis area leaders are looking to finalize a regional bid for the much-prized company and up to 50,000 jobs that will come the project.

Leaders seem to have zeroed in on the site just north of downtown St. Louis off Broadway that was going to be the new home of the St. Louis Rams along the St. Louis Riverfront in a failed bid the to keep the team in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that sometime this week East-West Gateway Council of Governments is expected to meet to discuss this plan.

Other cities are vying for the project and trying show amazon why they should choose them for their headquarters, so we`ll have to wait and see if St. Louis makes it to the next round after proposals.