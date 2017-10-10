× Woman accused of threatening FBI mole in train-guns case

CHICAGO (AP) _ A suburban Chicago woman is accused of urging Facebook followers to kill a gang member-turned-FBI mole for his role in a sting that put an associate of hers in jail for allegedly trying to sell semiautomatic rifles stolen from a freight train last year.

Court documents examined by The Associated Press this week say 38-year-old Iesha Stanciel began posting the threats days after her associate’s arrest.

Authorities never announced arrests in the theft of 33 brand new Smith & Wesson guns in Chicago on Sept. 18, 2016.

Somethreats had the informant’s name and picture. One included handgun emojis and read, “snitches” are “found in ditches.” Prosecutors say that was an invitation to kill.

Stanciel told her judge the postings were “cyber fantasies,” not serious threats. She has pleaded not guilty.