Woman paralyzed by stray bullet fighting to walk again

ST. LOUIS - The family of the girl paralyzed by a stray bullet from a suspect’s high-powered rifle says their lives have been turned upside down.

Tamara Collier was doing laundry in her mother’s apartment when she was struck by a stray bullet and paralyzed.

The suspected shooter had just wounded two police officers who were standing behind the apartment. The bullet went through the walls, through Tamara's neck, and then several more walls.

Mia Caddell, Tamara’s mother, said her daughter remains positive and plans to walk again one day.

The family has launched an online fundraising effort at YouCaring.com.