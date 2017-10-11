‘Autism Speaks’ walk this weekend in Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Autism Speaks is holding their annual walk in Forest Park this Saturday to raise funds and awareness. The festivities include light music, small sensory friendly activities, food, a kid`s zone with bounce houses, caricature artists, balloon artist, face painting and more.

The walk route will be a one mile or 3k option that is family-friendly and noncompetitive. You can walk as little or as much as you wish.

Autism Speaks Walk - St. Louis

Upper Muny Lot in Forest Park

Saturday, October 14, 2017

8:30am, Registration

10:00am walk

www.Autismspeakswalk.Org/