ST. LOUIS, MO — A woman’s body was found in an alleyway at around 8:25am near Wabada and Goodfellow Wednesday morning. St. Louis County Police and the Medical Examiner is on the scene.

Investigators working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The body has not yet been identified. Police say the cause of death is likely related to a drug overdose.

.@SLMPD and Medical Examiner on scene after a body was discovered in an alleyway near Wabada and Goodfellow this am. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/e7au5UIx5S — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) October 11, 2017