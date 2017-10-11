Cardinals’ Safety Act proposal gets McCaskill backing

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Sen. Claire McCaskill is asking the Department of Homeland Security to give “full consideration” to an effort by the St. Louis Cardinals to enhance security and anti-terrorism measures at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are seeking certification under the Safety Act, which encourages anti-terrorism technologies and practices by providing protection against lawsuits that could be filed against the certified site if a terrorist attack occurred.

McCaskill, a Democrat, wrote Wednesday to Acting Homeland Security Director Elaine Duke in support of the application.

The Cardinals didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment about their plan.

The Oct. 1 shooting deaths of 58 people at a concert in Las Vegas raised new concerns about safety at entertainment venues.