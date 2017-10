Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRONTENAC, Mo. - Multiple lanes of traffic were closed on eastbound Interstate 64 Wednesday afternoon following a fiery crash.

The accident occurred on I-64 at Spoede Road.

The cause of the accident is unclear. However, a witness at the scene said police told her a group of shoplifters were fleeing police and crashed.

Police could be seen putting a person in handcuffs at the scene.

From witness. Wreck near I-64/Spoede. Witness saw woman being tackled. Said police said 3 shoplifters pic.twitter.com/fq9Jfe8fBT — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) October 11, 2017

Accident/car on fire 40W and Spoede. Looks like car crashed into the median. #stltraffic #stl pic.twitter.com/HT5Tv38VbL — Julie B. (@JulieinSTL) October 11, 2017